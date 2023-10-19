Governor Fills Self-Created Vacancy on Yolo County Bench

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – Earlier this summer, Governor Newsom filled one court vacancy in Yolo County when he appointed Catherine Hohenwarter as judge. At the same time, he created another vacancy by moving Judge Peter Williams to Sacramento County.

But that move gave him an opportunity to create a more diverse bench, and he has done that with the appointment of Danette Castillo Brown.

A bench that had 11 judges, nine of them men, now has four women judges with Judge David Rosenberg already announcing his retirement at the end of the year.

Brown is a Yolo County resident, and she has served as an Administrative Law Judge for the Office of Administrative Hearings since 2011.

She has also been an Instructor at Lincoln Law School of Sacramento since 2003.

Brown served as Staff Counsel at the California Department of Insurance from 2001 to 2011 and at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation from 1999 to 2001. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Northern California, Lorenzo Patiño School of Law.