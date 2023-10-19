Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Governor Fills Self-Created Vacancy on Yolo County Bench

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Law Enforcement, Yolo County
Leave a comment
80 Views
Share:
Danette Castillo Brown – Courtesy Photo

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – Earlier this summer, Governor Newsom filled one court vacancy in Yolo County when he appointed Catherine Hohenwarter as judge.  At the same time, he created another vacancy by moving Judge Peter Williams to Sacramento County.

But that move gave him an opportunity to create a more diverse bench, and he has done that with the appointment of Danette Castillo Brown.

A bench that had 11 judges, nine of them men, now has four women judges with Judge David Rosenberg already announcing his retirement at the end of the year.

Brown is a Yolo County resident, and she has served as an Administrative Law Judge for the Office of Administrative Hearings since 2011.

She has also been an Instructor at Lincoln Law School of Sacramento since 2003.

Brown served as Staff Counsel at the California Department of Insurance from 2001 to 2011 and at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation from 1999 to 2001. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Northern California, Lorenzo Patiño School of Law.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for