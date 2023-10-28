My View: Four Entities That Could Attempt to Take Out Measure J If City Fails to Provide Sufficient Housing

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Davis City Council is slowly moving to put the first of potentially five Measure J projects on the ballot starting in 2025 with Village Farms. Listening to public comment, as I noted in Friday’s column, some in the public are already geared toward taking on Village Farms and citing concerns like traffic and density.

Would defeating Village Farms be sufficient to trigger action from the state to attempt to invalidate Measure J in the courts? It’s hard to know. It is possible for Davis to meet its current RHNA obligations through the 16 identified rezoning sites. (How likely it is for the city to get over 500 affordable housing units out of those sites is another question altogether).

What doesn’t seem possible is for the city to meet the next RHNA cycle’s housing needs without being able to rezone several of the peripheral sites—which must be approved by the voters in order to be rezoned.

If the city shows itself unable to meet state housing requirements, and it is deemed that Measure J is the proximate cause of that, it seems likely that there will be an attempt to take out Measure J.

In our view, there are four likely paths to legal challenge of Measure J.

Legal Services Lawsuit

As reported in the Vanguard, Legal Services of Northern California wrote a letter to the city back in August demanding action.

In the letter they complain that growth management measures such as Measure J “is not adequately analyzed.”

They write, ““Housing Element Version 2 continues to conclude that Measure J is only a constraint if the City lacks sufficient infill sites. However, a constraint to housing development exists even when the City may be able to demonstrate sufficient sites to address the RHNA.”

They add, “the City currently lacks sufficient infill sites to meet its current housing need. This is proven by its 23.6 acre rezone obligation. Therefore, the City continues to have a duty to remove or further mitigate the impacts of this identified constraint.”

While the city has addressed this—at least on paper with the 16 sites—one could easily imagine Legal Services litigating if Measure J proves an ongoing barrier to affordable housing in Davis.

California YIMBY

In August, YIMBY Law filed suit against Redondo Beach “for violating both state housing law denying a builder’s remedy project and their own city charter to deny needed housing.”

In February 2023, YIMBY Law, the legal arm of California YIMBY, filed at least 12 lawsuits against communities such as Belvedere, Burlingame, Cupertino, Daly City, Fairfax, Martinez, Novato, Palo Alto, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond and Santa Clara County.

“There’s no excuse for these cities to be in violation of state law,” said Sonja Trauss, YIMBY Law executive director, in a statement. “Cities have had years to plan for this. […] It’s time for them to be held accountable.”

If the time were ripe, would YIMBY Law file against one of the poster child growth control measures?

California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) / AG Bonta

The state has become even more aggressive on this front than a lot of people anticipated. I keep warning that the state is coming—but people seem to repeatedly discount that.

The state has already sent that message—they have filed litigation in places like Elk Grove, San Bernardino, Huntington Beach, Coronado.

The gauntlet, however, is San Francisco.

“It is egregious, the enormous amount of constraints and barriers they impose on new housing development,” said Gustavo Velasquez, director of the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development. “The cost of housing is exorbitant because there isn’t enough of it.”

That’s a pretty strong statement that Velasquez made to the NY Times yesterday.

San Francisco is probably the worst. But Davis is vulnerable on Measure J. And Measure J has never been legally tested in court.

A Local Developer Ends Up Suing

I have always kind of discounted this possibility because most of the local developers are repeat players—meaning they will likely have another project.

But that didn’t stop Taormino recently from filing on Builder’s Remedy.

Taormino is claiming that Davis is refusing “to process a housing development project in which 20% of the homes will be for low-income households.

“I really wish it would not have come to this,” said plaintiff and project developer David Taormino. “My only desire has been to build housing for people working in Davis and for young families in order to put kids back into our schools.”

The city has pushed back. In an October 13 letter, the city said it “disagrees” with the notion that they have “failed to process the Project as required under the Permit Streamlining Act and California Environmental Quality Act.”

What could be interesting is an argument from Attorney Matt Keasling who noted a second complaint would potentially be filed under Section 1983, arguing that the Council has violated Taormino’s constitutionally protected civil rights.

He argues that this constitutes “a regulatory taking of property rights without just compensation” and a “procedural due process violation stemming from among other thing, bias” and he alleges “retaliatory conduct by the City serving no legitimate governmental function.”

That could be a basis for a challenge to Measure J from a private entity. The question is who would be the one to file it? Of the four possibilities, this one at least right now seems least likely.