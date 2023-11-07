Another Candidate Emerges for Yolo County Judge

Special to the Vanguard

Attorney Christopher Dietrich announced his campaign for Judge of the Yolo County Superior Court on Monday November 6, 2023. He is running for the seat being vacated due to the retirement of Judge David Rosenberg.

Dietrich has been a partner with the Davis law firm Kopper, Morgan & Dietrich since 2017 where he represents clients in family law, probate, and general civil matters. Although Dietrich’s practice encompasses civil law generally, his primary practice area is family law where he earned the recognition as a Certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California’s Board of Legal Specialization. Prior to joining his current firm he worked as a private practice attorney in Sacramento. He has extensive litigation experience in state trial courts in domestic violence, contempt, termination of parental rights and other matters.

Dietrich is a lifelong resident of Yolo County. He was raised in Davis and currently resides in Woodland with his wife and two children. Dietrich earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from UC Davis in June 2010 and his Juris Doctor from UC Davis School of Law in May 2013.

Dietrich has an extensive history of service to the local legal community. Among them are:

Temporary Judge for the Yolo County Superior Court from 2022-present hearing small claims actions. Temporary Judge, Sacramento County Superior Court from 2019 – present hearing small claims and family law actions. Board Member, Association of Certified Family Law Specialists from 2021 – present Family Law Settlement Conference Officer, Yolo County Superior Court from 2017 – present Clinic attorney Empower Yolo since 2014, providing free legal services for victims of domestic violence. Accepting appointment to represent indigent litigants facing contempt of court charges and termination of their parental rights. Accepting appointment to represent minor children in child custody proceedings.

Dietrich offered the following comments in announcing his campaign: “I am honored to be in the running to be the next elected Judge of the Yolo County Superior Court. I’ve lived in this community my entire life and have spent my legal career serving the residents of this county.

“My passion has been working in the challenging field of family law where I am daily called to advocate for individuals going through some of the most painful moments in their lives. My greatest passion is representing parents and children in challenging and conflicted situations.

“I have the highest admiration for the role of Judges in our legal system. Through my time practicing law and volunteering as a Temporary Judge I have seen the real difference that Judges can make in the lives of the individuals that come before the court.

“If elected I pledge that I will treat all before the court with patience, dignity, and respect and deliver decisions that are consistent with the law. I humbly ask the citizens of Yolo County for their support.”