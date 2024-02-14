COURT WATCH: Accused’s Bail Raised Despite Defense Arguing Non-Appearance Not Good Reason to Hike Bail to $25,000 

By Darlin Navarrete

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Daniel M Wolk increased the accused’s bail amount here Tuesday in Yolo County Superior Court despite the defense arguing non-appearance was not enough of a reason to more than double the bail amount from $10,000 to $25,000.

The accused is facing felony gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated, and a driving under the influence/drugs injury charge, and two enhancements: infliction of great bodily injury, and circumstances in aggravation, and one misdemeanor: unlawful possession of paraphernalia used to inject/smoke.

After Judge Wolk noticed the accused was not present in court, he began to discuss matters of the bail bond due to non-appearance.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson added that for this felony case and the charges the current bail bond amount of $10,000 was not adequate, adding for a case that included manslaughter, there should be no bail at all, that the accused should be jailed and this case can be categorized as a serious/violent felony so the bail should “be at least $50,000.”

Deputy Public Defender Richard Van Zandt argued, “Failing to appear is no reason to go above.” DPD Van Zandt presented his argument to Judge Wolk highlighting that this case’s allegations were from three years ago and since then the accused has had no criminal behavior.

Judge Wolk agreed with the DDA and set the bench warrant in the amount of $25,000.