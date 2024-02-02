Lurie in Strongest Position to Win Race for Mayor of San Francisco, Predicts David Binder Research Poll

By Nico Ludwig-Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Lurie for Mayor campaign Wednesday claimed Daniel Lurie is in the strongest position to win the race for Mayor of San Francisco, according to a poll of 600 voters conducted by David Binder Research.

The poll puts Lurie ahead of Mayor London Breed by 18 points in a 1:1 matchup. It also suggests Mayor Breed has already been ruled out by 41 percent of voters. San Francisco voters are highly dissatisfied with her job performance, with 63 percent of voters disapproving, according to the Lurie campaign based on the polling.

Before any information was given on the candidates running for mayor, the poll puts Lurie closely ahead of Mayor Breed in first place, voting with Breed at 21 percent and Lurie at 26 percent.

But of those who were undecided in this initial vote, the Lurie campaign states only 10 percent approve of the job Breed has done as mayor, while 72 percent disapprove.

The poll shows Lurie has the largest vote share of second choice votes among all candidates, “including a plurality of Safaí and Farrell voters,” according to the press statement.

The poll showed, the Lurie supporters said, that in a two-way contest between Lurie and Breed, Lurie leads with 46 percent, while Breed only received 28 percent (26 percent were undecided).

Results of the David Binder Research poll indicate the characteristics voters are now looking for in a mayor are closely aligned with Lurie’s background and experience of “working with non-profit organizations to fight poverty, and holding those organizations accountable so they achieve measurable results,” noted the Lurie press statement.

The poll provided biographical paragraphs on each candidate, including one on Lurie, describing Lurie as “born and raised in San Francisco and is proud to be raising his two kids here now. Lurie is the founder and former CEO of Tipping Point Community, one of the largest anti-poverty organizations in the country. Tipping Point focuses on housing, education, early childhood support and living wage jobs in San Francisco and the greater Bay Area.”

After providing biographical paragraphs on each candidate, Lurie received the highest favorability rating of all candidates in the poll, said his campaign.

Respondents were then asked again whom they would vote for as first choice in the upcoming election, and, said his campaign, Lurie jumped to the position of frontrunner with 31 percent of the voter share, significantly above Breed’s 23 percent.

Lurie for Mayor General Consultant Tyler Law stated, “Daniel’s powerful message of taking on City Hall insiders with new ideas and accountable leadership is energizing voters across the city. He’s the only candidate who is not from City Hall’s entrenched system that’s allowed crime, homelessness, and corruption to fester. This poll is just the latest evidence that Daniel has the widest path to victory in November.”