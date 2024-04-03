Assemblymember Wilson Announces Bill to Promote Equity in Housing Access

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – Assemblywoman Lori D. Wilson introduced a bill aimed at promoting equity and leveling the playing field for renters across California. With nearly 17 million individuals in the state classified as renters, constituting 44% of the population, access to safe, stable, and affordable housing remains a pressing issue.

The bill, AB 2785, addresses the significant financial hurdles faced by renters in California. Currently, over 52% of renters allocate more than 30% of their income toward rent, with 27% surpassing the 50% threshold. Furthermore, the median rent in California has surged by 35% since 2000, outpacing the modest 6% increase in renter household incomes during the same period.

Assemblywoman Lori D. Wilson emphasized the critical importance of this legislation in promoting equity and fairness in the housing market. “As a state, we must take bold steps to level out the playing field and ensure that all Californians have access to affordable housing,” said Assemblywoman Wilson. “This bill is not just about housing; it’s about promoting equity for all individuals and families, regardless of their socioeconomic status or background.”

“AB 2785 marks a crucial milestone in California’s ongoing efforts to promote fairness and equity in the rental market,” said Xenia Vidal, Campaign Manager for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California and Legislative Fellow with The Dr. Beatriz María Solís Policy Institute. “By addressing systemic disparities in rental practices, this bill not only enhances transparency but also creates a more level playing field for renters statewide. It’s a significant step towards ensuring that every Californian has access to affordable and secure housing options.”

AB 2785 targets this crisis head-on by introducing crucial reforms to rental application fees and security deposit management. This bill will cut down on renters’ application fee expenses and require landlords to place a tenant’s security deposit in a regulated financial institution, ensuring that this account exists solely to maintain funds from security deposits. Furthermore, the bill makes clear that any interest collected on a tenant’s security deposit belongs to the tenant.

Access to safe and affordable housing intersects deeply with racial and reproductive justice, impacting health, familial well-being, and community resilience. Black and Latinx renters face stark disparities in the rental process, submitting nearly twice as many applications and paying higher median fees compared to white renters. LGBTQ+ renters also encounter disproportionate financial barriers, exacerbating housing inequities.

The introduction of this bill represents a significant step toward addressing systemic challenges in the housing market and promoting equity for all Californians. By eliminating financial barriers and ensuring transparency in the rental process, the state can create a more equitable and inclusive housing market.