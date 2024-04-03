Fair and Just Prosecution Applauds Texas Appeals Ruling Rejecting Criminalization of Parents Who Allow Gender-Affirming Care 

By Roxy Benson & Melinda Kukaj

AUSTIN, TX – Fair and Just Prosecution Executive Director Miriam Krinsky last week applauded a ruling by the Texas Court of Appeals, Third District, upholding injunctions barring the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating and taking action against medical professionals and parents seeking gender-affirming care for their children.

Krinsky said she agrees the Texas law undermines individuals’ trust in the entire justice system, making people all feel less safe, adding, “(W)e must remain vigilant and continue to fight back against any attempts to weaponize the legal system against the trans community, their families, and medical providers who offer lifesaving treatment.”

Krinsky added, “We applaud the appellate court for defending the families of some of Texas’ most vulnerable youth against this callous political attack.

“As more than 100 criminal justice leaders explained in 2022 and 2023 when urging the court to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s heartless actions, this proposed rule would severely erode community trust in the justice system and undermine public safety in the process.”

Krinsky argued against the continuing efforts in Texas and in other states to target individuals seeking gender-affirming care, with attempts to criminalize those who are allowing their children to undergo this specific type of care.

Krinsky noted if Texas Governor Abbott and other politicians truly cared about making communities safer and healthier, then there would be increased efforts to do so by allocating resources to deal with serious crimes, and not by targeting those who identify within this specific community.