Letter: Deos Shares My Values

By Donita Stromgren

I am delighted to endorse Linda Deos for the Yolo County Board of Supervisors! The election will be held on March 3, 2020. Linda is running in District 4 for the seat currently held by Jim Provenza, who is seeking his 4th term. District 4 includes all of Davis north of Covell Blvd, most of Davis east of the railroad tracks, and all of South Davis. We support a change to the representation and perspective of the Fourth County Supervisorial District.

Linda is interested in issues that have been ignored or mishandled for many years. Of note is the huge increase in the number of children in foster care in Yolo County. Due to Board of Supervisor directed changes, the number has increased from 388 in 2014 to over 670 in 2019. 55% of those children are placed outside of Yolo County.

As a woman, she brings a different view to the Board of Supervisors that has been lacking since 2010. Her role on the Davis Utilities Commission, Cannabis Business Tax Citizens Advisory Committee, Board of Directors of the Yolo Basin Foundation and previous role on the Yolo County Health Council will serve her well as our representative on the Yolo County Board of Supervisors.

I support Linda because she shares my values for children and families in the community. Linda knows the importance of early experiences in the positive outcome of our children. She cares about the working family who struggles to find housing and affordable child care. She is concerned about supporting children in foster care and will work toward efforts to support positive reuniting of families and ensure children are placed so that family visitation works for families.

Linda is not beholden to any special interest group, but is committed to figuring out what works best for the County as a whole. Please join me in voting for Linda Deos for the 4th district Yolo County Board of Supervisors.