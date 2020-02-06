Letter: Vote for Provenza

by Richard and Rachel Livingston

I am writing in support of Jim Provenza’s reelection. As a supervisor, Jim has been a consistent supporter of human rights. He has stood in support of minorities especially recent immigrants; he has worked to help disadvantaged and seniors where and when needed.

As a past member of the Davis Board of Education he knows the important educational needs of our community. His consistency in backing many who may often be ignored is an important value and an important reason that he is needed and why I support him. A vote for Jim is a vote for a positive voice on the Board of Supervisors.