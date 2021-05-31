Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 109 – Sac Attorney Keith Staten on Policing

Sacramento area Attorney Keith Staten, heads up the Sacramento Conflict Counsel joins Everyday Injustice to discuss policing and his reaction to the Chauvin verdict.

He also discusses issues in Sacramento, problems with the Community Police Review Commission as well as some of the high profile cases like Joseph Mann and Stephon Clark.

