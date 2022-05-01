Car Robber Takes Plea Deal, Accused of Punching Robbery Victim in Face

By Nora Dahl

MODESTO, CA – Domingo Navarro took a plea deal here last Thursday in Stanislaus County Superior Court, pleading no contest to felony robbery and punching the victim in the face.

On March 12, 2022 in Modesto, California, according to the facts of the case, Navarro and two other men were cited in a criminal complaint for conspiring to commit robbery.

Navarro and his criminal counterparts allegedly approached a car parked at a gas station. They awoke the sleeping man, the owner of the car, and told him they intended to rob him.

The robbers, said the court, began moving valuable personal items and clothing from the vehicle. The victim attempted to stop the men and was quickly met with a swift and forceful punch to the face.

Navarro and his accomplices moved the stolen items to a nearby smoke shop, leaving the punched victim stunned in his own vehicle.

Judge Shawna Reeves looked at Navarro, and asked if there was a factual basis to his plea to the charge: Navarro answered “yes,” and was sentenced to 76 days in county jail and two years of probation.

Since Reeves was convicting Navarro of a felony, the judge informed him he would now be prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition for the rest of his life.

Navarro was also instructed that his probation included terms that clearly instructed him to stay at least 100 yards away from the victim and the gas station that he robbed and assaulted him at, at all times.

