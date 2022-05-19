Breaking News
Pesticide Product Manager Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Falsifying Records 

PC: Photo by Arjun MJ on Unsplash

By Cheyenne Galloway 

WASHINGTON, DC – Christopher James Davis, a former product manager for a pesticide manufacturing company, this week pleaded guilty to one federal count of knowingly using counterfeit documents to acquire the approval of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The court records disclosed by the Dept. of Justice show Davis submitted documents endorsing false information about the pesticide when applying to manufacture this product.

The DoJ said these documents claimed that the product was approved for manufacture and use in Canada. However, this was not the case, and as a result the EPA unknowingly accepted the use of this pesticide in the U.S.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division and Special Agent in Charge Chuck Carfagno of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division condemned the crime. 

Assistant AG Kim said “honesty is imperative when individuals apply to manufacture a certain pesticide. This is not only to preserve the environment but to also ensure the health and safety of the public.”

Special Agent Carfagno stated, “In order to safeguard the environment, it is essential that the Environmental Protection Agency’s pesticide programs receive accurate and honest information from pesticide producers and their employees.”

He added, “This guilty plea sends a clear message that EPA and its law enforcement partners will continue to hold individuals fully accountable for illegal conduct that jeopardizes the environment.”

