Guest Commentary: How Big Does Davis Need to Be? College Towns Analysis, Part 4 – Jobs and Transit

by Tim Keller

In this series of articles, I took a look at university towns in similar situations as Davis: Land grant and public research universities in geographically distinct cities where the university is the largest employer. My thesis was that the size of the university should be predictive of how big its attendant city should be, and indeed the data showed that such a relationship did exist: but it only told 60% of the story.

(Aside: After I published my last couple of commentaries, I have had a number of people suggest different variables I should consider, and who have corrections to some of the numbers listed. These suggestions & corrections are appreciated! In order to make that analysis more robust, I am making the spreadsheet I used public so that people can suggest edits, and we can have a parallel conversation about the analysis and make it better. If you are interested in digging into that data, the google sheet can be found here.)

Back on topic… When looking at the data I complied more closely it was clear that a simple analysis was not sufficient; another truth emerged: When university towns are totally isolated with no other communities nearby, as is the case in Stillwater, Oklahoma, these cities can get away with having a low City : Student population ratio similar to what Davis is right now, and still have a measurable vacancy rate in their housing market.

But as soon as there are other cities within commuting distance of the university town, the story changes; we saw towns with much higher population ratios and who still had housing markets indicating additional demand.

The impact of college town commuters

This brought me to a conclusion that I didn’t expect when I started this analysis: There are two very different drivers of housing demand in our city: One is “locals” the people employed at the university and around the community and the other is “commuters,” people who choose to live in a college town for the sake of its atmosphere or schools, but commute elsewhere.

It is important to point out that for most of the college towns that we analyzed, these two populations are additive . Champagne-Urbana, Fort Collins, and Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti are significantly larger cities even for having similar sized universities: they have provided housing to their students AND their commuters (and, it appears, have developed their own local secondary industries.)

By contrast, in Davis, these two populations are competitive because we have kept our housing market artificially small through political means.

This has had the (perhaps unintended) effect of the commuters displacing the locally-employed residents, creating a town with high housing prices that only the more affluent category of commuting residents can afford, and forcing local service workers, university staff and students to commute in from neighboring cities.

Matt Williams linked this image from the Census in the comments of the second article and it sums up the situation in a numerical way: This data from the Census shows 20,000 people commuting out of town every day, and 12,000 people commuting in , and only 4000 people who live and work in the city. (There is another Census measure and data from the Employment Development Division that shows about 6,000 to 8,000 more jobs in Davis.)

This is for the CITY of Davis, not the University. To get the same data about people commuting onto campus we can turn to the UCD Transit survey which tells a similar story:

If we add the campus survey data to the census data for the city, we get something more like this. Blue is UC Davis activity (students staff and faculty), Green is City of Davis activity

This is the graphic that, I think, tells the more complete story about our city in a way that just the Census data does not. The biggest constituency is students, staff and faculty of the university, who live in town or on campus. This dwarfs the number of people in private industry who also live and work here. Three quarters of the off-campus workforce has to commute in from outside along with 20% of the student staff and faculty and an almost equal number of people are commuting outbound.

This data is consistent with my conclusions comparing college towns as well. Places like Stillwater, Oklahoma, which do not have any other major cities nearby and thus do not have this outbound commuter population are relatively balanced with a City : Student ratio around 1.8

But since Davis is on the doorstep of the state capitol, we have a different situation entirely. We have significant demand for housing from people who would love to live here and commute into Sacramento or west to Vacaville. These are market forces that I don’t think anyone in town either anticipated or intended when crafting Measure J/R/D: By keeping our housing supply low through political means, we have created competition for housing among multiple market segments.

One effect of that competition is increased housing prices of course; Davis is 55% more expensive than surrounding communities such as Woodland, Dixon, Vacaville and West Sacramento. But the other is demographic : When housing is expensive only the affluent get housing. If you look again at the transit study data, you see that 63% of university staff have to commute into town, along with 75% of our local workforce, but 61% of faculty (who have higher average incomes) can afford to live in Davis.

It is middle income families who are being squeezed out . The data here very much seems to imply that.

(I should point out, I’m not trying to demonize more affluent citizens who choose to move to Davis. I count many of these as my friends, and I was one myself for several years. The problem is that our housing policy has not been created with the understanding of the actual market forces at play, and that has led to this kind of displacement as an unintended consequence.)

As Richard McCann said in the comments of last Tuesday’s column:

“Measure J grew out of the resentment of the new commuter neighborhoods built in Mace Ranch and El Macero Estates and a wish to preserve the town for locals. Instead market forces intervened as they usually do, and instead we’ve undermined the very premise of Measure J. We are destroying the very fabric that we were trying to save. We are becoming a community of isolated households that leave town during the day.”

To put a finer point on it, Measure J/R/D has set up a development process where homebuilders do the planning of our city, and simply ask the citizens to approve. What are homebuilders most interested in building? Higher-priced single family homes for more affluent customers of course, who are also most likely going to be commuters.

With Measure J there is no set of hands on the steering wheel guiding the formation of an inclusive city which serves all of the socioeconomic statuses employed here. The only guidance towards inclusion is affordable housing regulations, which gives us token projects which are capital-A affordable, and the rest is built for the upper middle class. Middle-income and early-career professionals are left out of the mix entirely, which explains why we are seeing so much displacement for our local workforce.

Of course, even then these guidelines for affordability can be ignored. Bemoaning the structure of the current two peripheral projects applying to the city at the moment, and their lack of affordable options, David Thompson said last Wednesday:

“I don’t want the Davis that is being sold to us.

That Davis will be richer and whiter and shun the poor working people.”

Not only is he correct about the developments currently on the docket, he is describing the net effect of how we have developed MOST of our city: Wildhorse, Mace Ranch, and all of the single family neighborhoods that came before.

If you are not familiar with the term “white flight” it is worth your time looking it up. The suburban model of building oceans of car-served single family housing (which we are still persisting with today) is a post-World-War 2 invention which allowed more affluent white families to escape the poorer inner cities and live in exclusion with other affluent white families in the suburbs. Some of these suburbs were explicitly racist in their deed restrictions (even here in Davis), barring homeowners from re-selling their homes to non-whites. It’s not a pretty chapter in our history.

This model of suburbia is economically exclusionary, by design . Should we be surprised that continuing to build our community according to that paradigm is still having economically segregationist effects? To borrow programming parlance: When you only build single family housing, economic exclusion (and by implication segregation) is a feature, not a bug.

What to do about it?

If we want to fix this in our community, we are left with a dilemma:

We already discussed that more affluent commuters are most likely going to be first in line to consume any additional housing capacity we create in town. So simply building more housing, (especially car-centric single family housing), does not help our displaced population—at least not until we have much more housing than we have now. We need to try to provide housing that will preferentially be inhabited by a middle-income local workforce.

There are two ways we can do this:

Concentrate on building affordable “missing middle” housing: : Townhomes, Condos, Cluster Houses, low-rise apartments etc. These housing types are by definition less expensive, and can have carbon impacts one half to one third the magnitude of single family housing Parking Maximums and Transit. Mandatory parking spaces as part of the building code are a mistake we made last century that needs to be reversed. Look up “The high cost of free parking” (or just watch this video). Not only does all that parking waste space, but it pushes buildings apart, increasing travel distances and reducing density, and making walkability and good density for transit harder to accomplish. In new developments, I would suggest that there be no more than a single “free” parking spot per dwelling unit, or perhaps one per every 2 bedrooms. Residents would have an option to rent an additional space at significant cost. New developments should have a realistic, accessible transit link, and excellent bike path connectivity. This applies equally to peripheral and arterial densification projects.

(Please note that parking maximums and transit are combined as a bullet points in item two above because they NEED to work together. We cannot successfully do one without the other)

Those are the two rules, I think, for developing sustainably in the future, and they are complementary to each-other: Higher housing density makes transit MUCH more effective, and transit greatly reduces the impacts of this housing on other members of the community, particularly with regards to automotive traffic.

Summary

So far, we have had a wide ranging conversation about our city, and we have started that discussion from an analysis of data . I have been greatly encouraged by the healthy discussion that this analysis has generated. Even if not all participants in the conversation agree, we are still having a big-picture conversation about our town, starting with quantifiable facts, and that, by itself, is a huge step forward to having a productive dialog about developing a proactive vision for what our city becomes.

In the next (and final ) commentary, I will try to tie all of these observations together with a set of civic values that various community leaders have vocalized, and come up with a summary vision for what we might envision our city to be when we hand it off to our grandchildren.

That said, I’m not an urban planner, and I am only one member of our community. If you have thoughts about this analysis and where YOU think it points us for the future, I would love to hear it. Please comment here or reach out to me directly.