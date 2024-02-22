Breaking News
COURT WATCH: No Accused, No Trouble, Apparently – Judge Ignores Plight of Accused, Sets Trial Date although Accused Unhoused and Medically Unable to Appear in Court.

By Darlin Navarrete 

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Timothy L. Fall Tuesday in Yolo County Superior Court set a trial date for the accused, who was not in court to waive time because he is having housing issues and was involved in an accident resulting in medical complications.

Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira told the court her client had suffered an accident and was hit by a bus, rendering him medically unable to appear. DPD Sequeira added the accused also is now unhoused and overall having difficulty appearing in court.

The accused is facing two felony charges, grand theft and a prior serious felony conviction with an enhancement for circumstances in aggravation.

The accused was required to appear for a trial readiness conference Tuesday after being previously released on supervised own recognizance/no bail required.

Sequeira explained her client’s possible confusion about not needing his appearance for this hearing is from receiving a request to appear March 11 for a new misdemeanor charge while the accused was on SOR.

Judge Fall confirmed the incident DPD Sequeria referred to, through the SOR report records. Appearing remotely, the probation officer recommended that the accused check in with them right after the hearing and remain on SOR.

DPD Sequeira argued for her client to have the option to report via telephone call due to the circumstances, to which Judge Fall agreed and granted the accommodation.

As a result of the accused’s inability to appear and waive time on the matter Judge Fall, in an effort to proceed with the case, set a trial date of March 12.

Judge Fall briefly commented for DPD Sequeira to keep the court updated on this case as the accused’s presence is required for the trial date.

Darlin Navarrete is a first-generation DACA student with a bachelor's in Political Science with a concentration in Race, Ethnicity, and Politics from UCLA. Being an honors student, Navarrete enjoys an academic challenge and aspires to attend law school and become an immigration attorney. Her passion for minority rights and representation began at a very young age where she identified injustices her family encountered and used them as outlets to expand her knowledge on immigrant rights and educate her family. Outside of academia, Navarrete loves spending time with her family, working on cars, and doing community service.

