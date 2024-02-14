Guest Commentary: Why the Measure J Amendment Must Be on the 2024 Ballot

by Tim Keller

In Monday’s column, David Greenwald made an observation that, while there HAS been discussion in City Hall around pursuing a Measure J/R/D amendment in City Hall, they might wait until 2026 to put it on the ballot.

His sentiment was that this might “make sense” because there are likely to be “at least one if not two additional Measure J votes by then.”

I think very differently.

In my view, the Measure J amendment needs to be on the 2024 ballot, or we shouldn’t bother, and there are multiple reasons why it should come BEFORE the impending Measure J votes.

First: The entire point of the current exemption strategy is to allow growth IF (and only if) it conforms to a much more modern and sustainable concept of integrated city design. This design concept is called “a 15 minute city” or “transit oriented development” and requires a top-down master-plan of medium density housing, planned along a transit corridor that connects all of that density to places of employment and shopping. It is an integrated planning approach that requires both density AND transit, planned together, or it doesn’t work.

If we pass Village Farms or the Shriners development FIRST, then we have effectively blocked a large percentage of the proposed transit line with low density neighborhoods AND spaced out the areas where we CAN put some denser housing in… which will reduce the potential effectiveness of that entire line.

If we pass Village Farms and Shriners, the proposed transit corridor probably no longer makes sense unless there are substantial revisions in the current plans.

Second: Building anything at low density within the proposed urban limit line compromises the very concept of establishing a “real” limit line.

I showed in my articles last year that there IS ample room within the proposed limit line to provide a buffer for 30 to 50 years of growth – more than enough time for the city to then figure out how to effectively densify its core.

THAT is the balancing act that the Measure J/R/D amendment gets us: it buys us TIME for figuring out how to densify, and THAT is how we make an urban limit line that is indeed “real” – not a temporary demarcation to be moved later.

If we consume half of the land within the proposed limit line with low-density housing, the urban limit line concept falls apart, and we will regret it.

Third: We run the risk of letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.

Let’s think about how voters make land use decisions in this city:

There is a fraction of the town that will vote against everything,

everything, A fraction that will vote for everything,

everything, And a middle contingent that trends towards “no” and will vote no if given a reason to, but is capable of voting yes if the concept passes muster.

That is a somewhat simplistic, but generally accurate assessment in my opinion.

The two Measure J/R/D projects already have a lot for this middle contingency to dislike:

They are low density “sprawl.”

They ignore modern city design principles.

They are car-centric and will have the worst kind of traffic impact of any way we could possibly build.

They are going to have twice the climate impact of more sustainably conceived housing.

They are going to require subsidies from the city to maintain in the long term.

The Village Farms proposal might be building on a potential vernal pool.

Are all of these arguments sounding familiar?

These are the reasons why these developments are already going to be a hard sell at the ballot box, especially in special elections. But now let’s add in the variable of a potential vote to modify Measure J/R/D:

If the Measure J/R/D Amendment vote is pushed back to 2026:

As discussed above, the passage of either Village Farms or Shriners is something that fundamentally compromises the concept of the Measure J/R/D amendment, makes the urban limit line it enshrines almost pointless, and negates our ability to implement transit-oriented development in Davis.

This provides incentive for middle-ground voters, like me, to vote against the two peripheral proposals because we would rather have something better and more sustainable. We would be rejecting something “good” for the hopes of holding out for something “much better.” (A reasonable position, given how permanent these decisions are going to be, and a kind of voter logic that we have seen expressed many times before. )

And of course, if the projects fail AND then Measure J/R/D fails in 2026, we would really have made the perfect the enemy of the good, and we are back at square one.

If Measure J Amendment vote is in 2024:

If the Measure J/R/D amendment is on the ballot THIS YEAR however, this decision matrix is quite different:

If the Measure J/R/D Amendment comes BEFORE the current peripheral proposals and FAILS at the ballot box, then the “better option” that we had hoped for will be off the table. This means the above-mentioned swing voters will be more likely to vote FOR Shriners and Village Farms, because we will have already tried for “perfect” and will be more willing to accept “the good.” There will no longer be any hope for a better option.

I further think that the peripheral proposals stand a better chance in this scenario just because of the issue attention cycle: The Measure J/R/D amendment, and the state-mandated imperatives for growth that are behind it will be SO well discussed in the previous campaign, that voters will understand fully that we need to do SOMETHING.

If the Measure J/R/D exemption succeeds, however, then we have all the choices in the world:

Developers will be able to decide if they want to continue their campaigns to do it “their way” and voters will have the opportunity to decide between two forms of growth: Transit-oriented medium density, or more conventional low-density.

This is the best possible scenario that gives us the best shot at the best slate of potential outcomes in this situation.

So for anyone in our city who thinks that we might be able to delay the discussion of modifying Measure J/R/D until 2026… I’m sorry. We are in this situation PRECISELY because we have been kicking the can down the road on the issue of growth for a generation. That needs to stop NOW.

The Measure J/R/D amendment needs to be on the 2024 ballot, or not at all.