Breaking News
Home
Podcast

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 30 – Former SF DA Gascón Talks LA DA Candidacy

Posted by
Date:
in: Podcast
Leave a comment
76 Views
Share:

In October George Gascón resigned from his position as San Francisco District Attorney, moving to Los Angeles to challenge incumbent DA Jackie Lacey.

He is running on a progressive platform. Listen as he describes why he made the move, discusses his campaign for district attorney in Los Angeles and talks about the strengths and shortcomings of his time in San Francisco – as well as his decision not to support Suzzy Loftus who was appointed to fill his position, but ended up losing to Chesa Boudin.

Sign up for the Newsletter – Everyday Injustice

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for