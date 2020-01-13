Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 30 – Former SF DA Gascón Talks LA DA Candidacy

In October George Gascón resigned from his position as San Francisco District Attorney, moving to Los Angeles to challenge incumbent DA Jackie Lacey.

He is running on a progressive platform. Listen as he describes why he made the move, discusses his campaign for district attorney in Los Angeles and talks about the strengths and shortcomings of his time in San Francisco – as well as his decision not to support Suzzy Loftus who was appointed to fill his position, but ended up losing to Chesa Boudin.

