Letter: Support for Linda Deos

By Tracy Tomasky

Linda Deos brings a strong new voice, creative new ideas and a critically needed unique perspective as a candidate for the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, 4th District. On March 3rd, we have an opportunity to elect a woman with the experience and qualities needed to do an exemplary job in that position.

In her professional life as a Consumer Protection Attorney for 23 years, and a leader in the community serving on several Commissions and Boards, Linda Deos has exemplified the most important characteristics for an elected official to embody. She is a courageous leader, keen listener, critical thinker, problem solver, and has a laser focus and knowledge of the most important issues impacting our county.

To represent all people, it takes a broad understanding and unique perspective. Being a woman and member of the LGBTQ community affords Linda the distinction of having an innate understanding of people whose voices have not been heard in over a decade on the Yolo County Board of Supervisors.

Linda’s wisdom shows itself in her insight and understanding that foundational to addressing the housing, food, and healthcare crisis, is to ensure that everyone has access to earning a livable wage. She also knows the critical need for affordable childcare, and that without it, it is mostly women who will be shut out of the workforce, with no chance for a quality of life.

Linda will bring her demonstrated experience, courage and focus to fight for everyone, including seniors, families and farm workers in our county. Join me in electing Linda Deos for the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, 4th District on March 3rd.